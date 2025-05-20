Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Early monsoon to lash parts of the city? Check forecast
Monsoon update: The monsoon has arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. When will the relieving monsoon arrive in Kolkata? The Alipore Meteorological Office has predicted rain throughout the week
| Published : May 20 2025, 08:35 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
112
Image Credit : social media
Relief from Humid Weather
Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal have experienced humid weather for the past few days. However, the weather has changed somewhat since Sunday.
212
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rain throughout the week
The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts thunderstorms throughout the week. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in both North and South Bengal.
312
Image Credit : Getty
Reason for Weather Change
The Alipore Meteorological Office stated that a low-pressure axis extends from Punjab to northern Bangladesh. It has passed over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal, bringing abundant moisture into the state.
412
Image Credit : Getty
Thunderstorms until Thursday
Due to this axis, thunderstorms will continue in almost all districts of the state until next Thursday. Some areas may experience Kalbaishakhi conditions. But the discomfort will not decrease.
512
Image Credit : Getty
Temperature
According to the Alipore Meteorological Office forecast, uncomfortable heat will persist from morning till afternoon. There will be no significant change in temperature for the next five days.
612
Image Credit : Getty
Early Monsoon in Bengal
Relief has been found from the continuous humid weather of the past few days. Continuous thunderstorms are occurring. This raises hopes of an early monsoon for the people of Bengal. The arrival of the monsoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands further strengthens this hope.
712
Image Credit : Getty
Monsoon 5 Days Early
The Meteorological Department has announced that the monsoon has arrived in the Andaman Islands five days ahead of schedule. Therefore, there is a possibility of an early monsoon in the Indian mainland.
812
Image Credit : Getty
Monsoon in Early June
According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, if all goes well, the monsoon may arrive in the Indian mainland in the first week of June.
912
Image Credit : Asianet News
First Monsoon
The monsoon first arrives in Kerala in the Indian mainland. Then it spreads throughout the country. This time too, the monsoon is gradually approaching.
1012
Image Credit : Getty
Monsoon in Bengal
The monsoon typically arrives in Kolkata towards the end of the second week of June. This year, there is a possibility of it arriving a bit earlier. However, the exact date of the monsoon's arrival in Kolkata depends on when it enters Kerala.
1112
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Temperature
Today's maximum temperature in Kolkata was 35 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.4.
1212
Image Credit : Getty
Rain in Kolkata
According to the Alipore Meteorological Office website, there is a forecast for thunderstorms in Kolkata and the Gangetic plains from Monday through the beginning of next week.
Top Stories