A monkey allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 2 lakh and sent currency notes fluttering through the air, creating scenes of chaos in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

A monkey allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 2 lakh and sent currency notes fluttering through the air, creating scenes of chaos in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The unusual incident unfolded on Saturday near the district court complex.

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According to local reports, a man had arrived at an advocate's chamber carrying a bag filled with approximately Rs 2 lakh in cash. A monkey snatched the bag from his hands and darted away before anyone could react.

It then climbed a nearby tree and began inspecting its unexpected prize. Believing the bag might contain food, the monkey rummaged through it only to discover bundles of Rs 500 notes instead.

What followed was a viral-worthy drama.

Perched high on the tree, the monkey reportedly tore open the bundles and began tossing currency notes into the air. As notes drifted across the road and surrounding area, stunned onlookers watched what appeared to be a literal rain of money.

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Within minutes, crowds gathered beneath the tree. While the bag's owner desperately raised an alarm, passersby scrambled to collect the scattered cash.

The commotion continued for several minutes outside the registry vendors' campus, creating a buzz across the area.

A 53-second video capturing the bizarre episode has since gone viral on social media, attracting thousands of views and triggering a wave of amused reactions online.

Fortunately for the owner, locals stepped in to help recover the scattered money. Reports suggest that nearly Rs 1.98 lakh of the Rs 2 lakh was eventually retrieved.