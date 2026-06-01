Six people have been detained in Paradip, Odisha, after three petrol bombs were thrown at the residence of Municipal Chairman Basanta Biswal. Jagatsinghpur police are investigating the incident, though no injuries or property damage were reported.

Six persons have been detained by the Jagatsinghpur police for allegedly hurling three petrol bombs at the residence of Paradip Municipal Chairman Basanta Biswal by unknown miscreants, police said.

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According to the Jagatsinghpur Police, 3 petrol bombs were pelted on the residence of the Paradip Municipal Chairman. Paradip Municipal Chairman Biswal was not at home when an unknown miscreant threw a petrol bomb at his house and fled. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police Investigation Underway

Speaking to ANI, Ankit Kumar Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jagatsinghpur, said, "In the residence of the Chairman of Paradip Municipality, three to four petrol bombs were found in the compound. As soon as we got the information, the Additional SP went to the spot and started the investigation. I myself went to the spot, and the scientific team also went there, and we have collected scientific evidence."

The police further stated that, on receiving the information, they reached the spot and intensified the investigation and called the forensic team for help. SP Verma also reached the spot.

The SP asserted that the police will catch the culprit, whoever he is and wherever he is hiding, whoever he is, whoever he is hiding, the police will catch him.

"On the basis of suspicion, we have detained some people, and their interrogation is going on. We are hoping that we will crack this case very soon, and whoever is involved in this case will be presented before the court. Prima facie, now we are developing those clues further so that we get the concrete evidence, and very soon we will solve this case," SP Jagatsinghpur added.

Crackdown on Criminals

Meanwhile, for the past few days, Jagatsinghpur District Security Officer has been conducting a crackdown on criminals.

Earlier, following a warning issued by Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania, Rayagada Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Prasad said that police are maintaining strict surveillance over criminal activities in the district and taking preventive measures to ensure effective monitoring of criminals.

While speaking with ANI, SP Prasad said, "With respect to crime and criminals, our respective surveillance over their activities will be ensured. All the preventive measures will be pursued so that their activities are monitored. There will be an effective check on the criminal activity in the district."

Crime in Odisha

According to data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Murder cases edged up marginally from 1,258 in 2024 to 1,304 in 2025.

NCRB's Crime in India 2023 report placed Odisha among states with high crime rates against women, recording 25,914 cases that year (a 9.6% jump from 23,648 in 2022), with a conviction rate as low as 6.9%, far below the national average. The state has consistently ranked high in crimes against women in recent NCRB data. (ANI)