The IMD has warned of widespread rainfall across Kerala beginning June 1, with several districts likely to experience intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

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Orange alerts have been issued for multiple districts on June 3 and June 4, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall refers to precipitation ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Orange Alert Districts:

June 3, 2026

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram

June 4, 2026

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode

Several other districts remain under yellow alerts through the week, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period.