Kerala Rains: IMD Warns of Very Heavy Rain in Kerala, Orange Alert in Several Districts
Kerala Rains: Kerala is set to witness widespread heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts across multiple districts
Heavy Rainfall and Weather Alerts Across Kerala
The IMD has warned of widespread rainfall across Kerala beginning June 1, with several districts likely to experience intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.
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Orange alerts have been issued for multiple districts on June 3 and June 4, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall refers to precipitation ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours.
Orange Alert Districts:
June 3, 2026
Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram
June 4, 2026
Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode
Several other districts remain under yellow alerts through the week, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period.
Thunderstorm and Strong Wind Warning Issued
The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning activity across isolated parts of the state. Wind speeds may reach up to 50 kmph in many areas, particularly during intense rain spells.
For the next few days, residents are advised to remain cautious during periods of thunderstorm activity. Lightning strikes can pose serious threats to life, livestock, electrical networks, communication systems, and household appliances connected to power lines.
Authorities have urged people to take safety precautions as soon as dark storm clouds appear, even if lightning is not immediately visible.
Fishing Ban and Coastal Weather Advisory
Due to rough sea conditions and strong winds, fishing activities have been prohibited along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast until June 4.
Weather officials have warned that wind speeds over coastal waters could range between 35–45 kmph, with gusts reaching 55 kmph during some periods. Between June 3 and June 4, wind speeds may increase further to 40–50 kmph, occasionally touching 60 kmph.
Adverse weather conditions are also expected over the Gulf of Mannar, the Kanyakumari region, the Tamil Nadu coast, the Sri Lankan coast, parts of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and nearby maritime zones. Mariners and fishermen operating in these regions have been advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary voyages.
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