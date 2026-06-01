Preparations are underway for the Snana Purnima and Ratha Yatra in Puri, with the temple administration finalizing ritual schedules and operational procedures for the grand chariot festival, confirmed Chief Administrator Arabinda K Padhee.

Preparations for Grand Festivities

The Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda K Padhee, on Monday said that preparations are underway for the upcoming Snana Purnima and Ratha Yatra, the temple's grand chariot festival. Speaking on the developments, Padhee said, "An important meeting was held to finalise the rituals, schedule for the forthcoming Snana Purnima and Ratha Yatra, the chariot festival. We have finalised the schedule of rituals for these two important celebrations... We also discussed the operating procedure, the entire detailed administrative arrangements for the smooth celebration of these two important festivals... In view of the various preparations which are underway for the forthcoming festivities, we have paused the inventory process of the Ratna Bhandar, which will resume..."

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The temple administration has been actively planning every aspect of the festivals to ensure a smooth and secure experience for devotees. Preparations include ritual scheduling, crowd management, and operational arrangements, reflecting the scale and significance of these annual celebrations in Puri.

Understanding the Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in the city of Puri, Odisha, in which the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are taken from their temple in grand, decorated chariots to the Gundicha Temple, their aunt's house. This spiritual journey, also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals and commemorates Lord Jagannath's legendary visit to his birthplace.

The Journey and Return

During the Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple. The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. The festival completes its last act with Bahuda Yatra, the "return journey," deeply spiritual and a cultural spectacle with people witnessing the return of Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha chariot, Lord Balabhadra's Taladhwaja chariot, and Goddess Subhadra's Darpadalan chariot.

'Adhara Panna' Ritual

Devotees in large numbers gather in Puri to witness the sacred 'Adhara Panna' ritual. The ritual is considered one of the most significant events in the Rath Yatra celebrations. It involves the offering of a sacred drink made with milk, sugar, and other ingredients to the deities in uniquely designed earthen pots shaped like the Lord's mouth. This offering is made on the chariots and is considered exclusively for the deities. After the ritual, the pots are broken on the chariot itself.

About the Shri Jagannath Temple

Shri Jagannath Temple is one of the most revered Hindu temples in India, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. It is a major pilgrimage site for devotees across the country. The temple was built in the 12th century by King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva and is a prime example of Kalinga architecture. (ANI)