Image Credit : Gemini AI

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of continued rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Light to moderate rain is expected for the next five days. There is also a chance of rain in Tamil Nadu and Yanam, and thunderstorms are possible in some areas, the IMD clarified. Heavy rain is expected in coastal Andhra on the 25th and 26th, and in Karnataka and Kerala on the 26th and 27th.