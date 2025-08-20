Image Credit : Hyderabad Rains/X

It has been raining continuously in Telangana for the past two weeks. Life has come to a standstill across the state due to extremely heavy rains. In this context, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has once again issued a rain alert. Officials have warned that moderate to very heavy rains will occur in the state for the next five days due to the depression centered on the south Odisha coast. This depression is moving west-northwest and is 50 km away from Bhavanipatna. Officials have indicated that it is likely to turn into a low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.