Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Red alert issued by IMD
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Due to a low-pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal, a depression has formed over the Odisha coast. The Meteorological Department has announced that heavy rains will continue in the Telugu states
Low-Pressure Area Effect
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: The weather in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh appears to be varying from region to region. However, due to a low-pressure area formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal, a depression has formed over the Odisha coast. Due to this, cloudy weather is continuing in the Telugu states. The Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains will occur in some areas, while scattered showers are expected in other places. Officials have warned in advance of the possibility of strong winds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning in the coming days. In particular, cloudy conditions are expected to continue in cities in both states, including Hyderabad.
Heavy Rains in Telangana
It has been raining continuously in Telangana for the past two weeks. Life has come to a standstill across the state due to extremely heavy rains. In this context, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has once again issued a rain alert. Officials have warned that moderate to very heavy rains will occur in the state for the next five days due to the depression centered on the south Odisha coast. This depression is moving west-northwest and is 50 km away from Bhavanipatna. Officials have indicated that it is likely to turn into a low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.
Red Alert for These Districts
The Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of extremely heavy rains in Asifabad, Mancherial, and Adilabad districts today due to the influence of low pressure. In this context, a red alert has been issued for Asifabad, Mancherial, and Adilabad districts. An orange alert has also been issued for Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts. The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of rain on Thursday in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts.
Andhra Pradesh Weather
The Meteorological Department has predicted that moderate to very heavy rains are likely to occur for another 24 hours due to the influence of low pressure. Due to the low pressure, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Manyam, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Nellore, Ongole, Prakasam, Tirupati, and Kadapa. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Srikakulam, Manyam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts. It has also advised fishermen not to go fishing and to be alert during the rains. The IMD has said that these rains will continue till the 25th of this month.
Hyderabad Weather
Rain started in Hyderabad city from midnight on Monday and continued till Tuesday morning. After that, the rain continued from 4 pm to 9 pm. The Meteorological Department has said that moderate to heavy rain is likely throughout the day today (Wednesday). GHMC area, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy are expected to be affected. Officials have advised people not to go out unnecessarily and to drive vehicles on safe routes. They have also advised people to stay away from electric poles and wires. Officials have advised people to follow the instructions of local authorities and disaster management teams and to contact helpline numbers in case of emergencies.