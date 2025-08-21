- Home
- India
- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued for THESE places; Check
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued for THESE places; Check
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Rains continue in Telangana. The IMD has said that there will be heavy rains for the next three days and light to moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Gemini AI
IMD Warning
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: What happened to the Telugu states? Has Varuna taken revenge on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh? It has been raining non-stop for the past week. Heavy losses have been incurred due to rains and floods. People are scared of the rains. The Meteorological Department is warning that there is a possibility of heavy rains for another three days. Let's find out the details.
25
Image Credit : PTI
Rains in Telangana for another three days
It has been raining in Telangana for the past week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy rains will continue across the state for the next three days. Heavy rains with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 kmph) are likely in North Telangana districts. This means heavy rains are likely in districts like Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.
35
Image Credit : Hyderabad Rains/X
Weather in Andhra Pradesh
The weather in Andhra Pradesh is mixed. Light rains are likely in the districts of the state. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely, especially in the coastal areas, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam districts. Heavy rains are likely in some areas in the evening or night. The maximum temperature in the state could be 33°C and the minimum 24°C. The wind speed is expected to be between 10-20 kmph.
45
Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Traffic Police
Hyderabad weather conditions
As for Hyderabad, the sky will be cloudy today. Light to heavy rains are likely. The maximum temperature is likely to be 31°C and the minimum 22°C. The wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. It is advisable to be careful in view of the rain, drinking water, road conditions, and traffic precautions.
55
Image Credit : ANI
Projects get water
Due to the heavy rains that have been falling for the past few days, streams, rivulets, and projects in the state are overflowing. Problems like inundation of low-lying areas, damage to roads, and submergence of crop fields are arising. Specifically, due to the increase in the flow of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam, a second danger warning has also been issued. These weather conditions indicate the need for the general public, farmers, and motorists to be careful.
Related Stories