Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the Tricolour in Dehradun on Independence Day and urged citizens to build a strong, prosperous India, while PM Modi reiterated the Developed India 2047 vision.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag from his official residence in Dehradun on Saturday. Expressing his greetings to the people of the state, he said that the day reminded everyone of the sacrifice of martyrs and freedom fighters to make India independent.

He appealed to the citizens to put the national interest above all other interests and make a promise to themselves to build a strong, developed and self-reliant India.

CM Dhami Salutes Freedom Fighters

In an address on X, CM Dhami wished the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Independence Day. He honored the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of the freedom fighters who worked hard to give India its independence.

The Chief Minister saluted the martyrs and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country, adding that their contributions are still a part of the Indian history.

India is Rising under PM Modi’s Guidance

According to Dhami, India is rising to new heights under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has asked all citizens to contribute to the growth of India by making national interest their priority. The message was about the aim of creating an India that is stronger and prosperous enough to become self-sufficient.

Reiteration of Developed India 2047 by PM Modi

Earlier, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the nation at the Red Fort, where he re-emphasized the aim of developing India into a developed country by 2047.

According to PM Modi, Developed India was not just a programme of the government but a common objective of the nation. He said that the strength of a country lies in its ability to dream big and be determined and capable enough. India needs big dreams and a strong willpower to face challenges and make development possible.

PM Modi Pays Homage to the Freedom Fighters

PM Modi also paid homage to the numerous freedom fighters whose struggle led to the end of colonial rule. He said that their dreams motivated the nation in the development of a developed India. He had full faith in the power of 140 crore Indians which would help the nation develop in various fields.

Amit Shah Sends Greetings on Independence Day

Amit Shah, the Home Minister of the union, also sent greetings to citizens on Independence Day, paying his tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the freedom movement. He asked people to work towards the acceleration of the journey of making India a developed and prosperous nation.

Independence Day Celebrated for 80th Time

Independence Day is celebrated in India since August 15, 1947 when the nation became free from the reign of British rule. This year marked the 80th celebration of the nation’s Independence Day.