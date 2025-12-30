- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Intensifies Temperature Drop; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Intensifies Temperature Drop; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The intensity of the cold is gradually increasing in the Telugu states. Minimum temperatures have dropped significantly in several places. The meteorological department has made a key announcement
Cold wave intensity in Telugu states on Tuesday
The impact of cold is increasing daily in the Telugu states. It's severe at night and in the morning, causing issues. Temps are hitting single digits. The cold will intensify today.
Motorists face difficulties due to fog
Dense fog in the morning is reducing visibility on the roads. This is forcing motorists to drive slowly. The chances of accidents are increasing, especially on highways and in rural areas.
Weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh
As per Amaravati Met Centre, a surface circulation persists over south coastal AP. Due to this, dry weather is likely in North & South Coastal areas, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.
Temperature changes in AP
In the next two days, minimum temperatures in Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema may drop by 2 to 4 degrees below normal. After that, no major changes are expected for three days.
Cold warning in Telangana
Per Hyderabad Met Centre, a cyclonic circulation has formed near the south Andhra coast. Dry weather will continue in Telangana. Min temps may drop by 3-4 degrees in some districts.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.