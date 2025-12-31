- Home
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Eases Temporarily; Severe Chill Returns
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Experts say the cold in Telangana will decrease slightly before increasing again. Do you know what the weather conditions will be like at the beginning of January 2026?
Relax for this week
Weather Updates: December brought cold waves to the Telugu states. After 25 shivering days, experts say people can relax this week. The Telangana Weatherman predicts low cold intensity for the first week of January 2026.
Weather change in January 2026
From Jan 1-6, Telangana temps will be normal for winter, says the Weatherman. Most areas will be above 10°C. The cold won't be as severe as it was in December.
Severe cold again
From Jan 8, the weather will change and the cold will slowly increase, says the Weatherman. By Sankranti, temps will drop, causing severe cold. This fluctuating pattern is expected.
Shivering cold for today only...
Low temps will continue from Dec 30 night to Jan 1 morning. A yellow alert is issued for districts like Adilabad and Warangal, with temps of 5-10°C expected.
Where is the lowest temperature in Telangana...
On Tuesday, Telangana's lowest temperature was 6.7°C in Adilabad. Medak was at 8°C. Other temps: Hanamkonda 10°C, Ramagundam 10.8°C, and Nizamabad 13°C.
Lowest temperatures in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, Patancheru recorded the lowest temp at 8.2°C. Rajendra Nagar was 9.5°C, Hayathnagar 12.6°C, and Begumpet 13.1°C. Low temps also hit areas like Gachibowli.
