Rains in the Telugu states
IMD Weather Alert: Weather in the Telugu states is changing fast. While cold winds are making people shiver, rains are now adding to it. Experts say these rains might reduce the cold's intensity.
Low pressure continues
Due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, moderate rains are hitting Nellore and Tirupati. The AP Disaster Management Authority warned it will also affect other districts. APSDMA advised caution due to thunderstorms.
Rains in AP
APSDMA announced another low-pressure system might form in the Bay of Bengal on Nov 21, causing moderate to heavy rains in Coastal and Rayalaseema districts from Nov 24-27. Farmers are advised to take precautions. It's unlikely to intensify into a depression.
Another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Due to the low pressure, there's a chance of moderate rains in Telangana too. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said rains will start on November 22, with scattered showers in Mahbubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts. It announced that these rains will continue for two to three days.
Lowest temperatures for another two days
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre stated that dry weather will continue in Telangana, with minimum temperatures 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal for another two days. An orange alert was issued for Komram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts for very low temperatures. A yellow alert was issued for other districts with high cold intensity.
Shivering cold in Hyderabad
On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in Hyderabad was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius at Patancheru ICRISAT. Hayathnagar was 12.6, Hakimpet 15.3, Begumpet 14.2, and Rajendranagar 12 degrees Celsius.
Single-digit temperatures in Telangana
Statewide, single-digit temperatures were recorded in Adilabad (9.2) and Medak (9.8). The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reported temperatures of Hanamkonda 12.5, Nizamabad 12.6, Ramagundam 13.1, Bhadrachalam 17.0, Khammam 15.4, Mahbubnagar 16, and Nalgonda 15 degrees Celsius.
Lowest temperatures in AP
In Andhra Pradesh, the lowest temperatures are being recorded in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The lowest was 6.6 degrees Celsius in Araku. G. Madugula recorded 7.4, Paderu 9.8, and Chintapalli 10 degrees Celsius.