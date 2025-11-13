- Home
Unexpected changes are going to take place in the weather.
Cold wave grips northern Telangana
The intensity of cold is increasing in Telangana state, causing people to shiver. Especially in the northern Telangana districts, the temperatures are dropping to single digits at night. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center said that the minimum temperature was recorded at Sirpur (U) in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Tuesday night at 10.2°C. While the situation is more severe in the agency areas, fog in the morning and cold winds at night are troubling people. According to the Meteorological Department, similar conditions are expected to continue in the state for the next three days. Currently, temperatures are being recorded 4–5°C below normal across the state. The intensity of cold is being recorded in districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Warangal.
Single digit temperatures for the first time this season
The cold has been severe since the beginning of winter this year. The minimum temperatures have dropped significantly in many places over the past week. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature recorded in Lingapur of Asifabad district of Komurambheem was 8.7°C, the first single-digit temperature of this season. As the cold has increased within a few days of the cyclone, people are struggling to adapt to the different weather. The number of people visiting hospitals with cold, sore throat, cough and fever is increasing.
Health Department warning
The Health Department has advised the public to be vigilant in the wake of the severe cold. Director Ravinder Naik said that diseases like respiratory infections and seasonal flu are likely to spread due to the cold. Pregnant women, children, the elderly, and those suffering from chronic diseases should take special precautions. If you have symptoms like fever, cough, and sore throat, you should not ignore them and immediately contact the nearest government hospital. It is advised to wear warm clothes to withstand the cold and drink warm water.
Temperatures likely to drop further
According to the Telangana Weatherman, cold winds are expected to intensify across the state from November 13 to 18. The temperatures in the northern, central and western districts are likely to drop by 8–10°C from night to morning. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures are likely to be recorded in the western, northern and southern parts of the state by 11–13°C. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperatures are likely to be 2–3°C below normal in the coming weeks.
Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
The India Meteorological Department has announced that a low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on November 17. Due to this, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on the 17th and 18th. The minimum temperatures in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Nandyal, Kurnool and Anantapur districts are also continuing to remain between 15–17°C. Meteorological department officials said that the intensity of cold will continue across the state.