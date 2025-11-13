Image Credit : social media

According to the Telangana Weatherman, cold winds are expected to intensify across the state from November 13 to 18. The temperatures in the northern, central and western districts are likely to drop by 8–10°C from night to morning. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures are likely to be recorded in the western, northern and southern parts of the state by 11–13°C. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperatures are likely to be 2–3°C below normal in the coming weeks.

Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has announced that a low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on November 17. Due to this, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on the 17th and 18th. The minimum temperatures in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Nandyal, Kurnool and Anantapur districts are also continuing to remain between 15–17°C. Meteorological department officials said that the intensity of cold will continue across the state.