Image Credit : X/APSDMA

IMD Rain Alert: The monsoon season ended long ago... the southwest monsoon that brings rain left the country a month ago. But the rains haven't left the Telugu states. In fact, low pressures, depressions, and cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal are causing more rain than the monsoon season. We recently saw the devastation caused by Cyclone Mocha in Andhra Pradesh. It also brought heavy rains to Telangana. Before we can forget the havoc of Cyclone Mocha, the weather department is warning that conditions are again becoming favorable for rain... this is a matter of some concern for the people of the Telugu states.