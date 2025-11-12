- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert In These Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert In These Places
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Temperatures are dropping to their lowest levels in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, increasing the cold's intensity. The La Niña effect seems to be the reason. So, what is this La Niña?
Telugu states are shivering..
The cold is gripping the Telugu states, with temps dropping sharply at night. Some areas are even seeing single-digit temperatures. Experts blame La Niña for the severe cold.
What is La Niña?
La Niña is a Pacific Ocean pattern where sea surface temps get cooler than usual, affecting land weather. It occurs every few years and is active now, causing temps in India to drop.
Single-digit temperatures in Telangana:
The cold is intense in Telangana, with temps 2-3°C below normal. The Met Centre warns this will last 10 days, especially in Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Medak. Temps hit 8.7°C in Adilabad.
Biting cold shakes Andhra Pradesh
Experts say cold winds from the north are intensifying the chill in Andhra Pradesh. Alluri Sitarama Raju district is seeing the lowest temps. This weather is expected to last.
Precautions to take during winter
1. Avoid travel when it's coldest. 2. Protect the elderly and kids. 3. Be careful if you have respiratory issues. 4. Wear warm clothes. 5. Stay indoors during extreme cold. 6. Eat warm foods.