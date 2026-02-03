Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: IMD Rain Alert Unseasonal Rainfall in Telugu States
Weather Alert: Currently, there are no rains in the Telugu states... the weather is calm. But weather experts are warning that unseasonal rains will start in a few days. Do you know the reason for these rains..?
Rains again..?
Weather Updates: No rain in Telugu states now, but experts warn of unseasonal showers. From Feb to April, expect cool weather and scattered rain due to the El Niño effect.
Rains this month..
Rains are likely from the second week of Feb. The weather will be cool, so it won't feel too hot. Normal temps will last until April, then it will get scorching. Unbearable heat is expected.
Pleasant weather in AP
Andhra Pradesh has odd weather: cold, foggy mornings and nights, but sunny afternoons. Agency areas like Araku have pleasant weather, great for tourism. Rain warnings are a concern.
Telangana Weather
In Telangana, the cold has eased. Lowest temps are 13.7°C in Adilabad and 14°C in Medak. Other areas are warmer. The highest temperature recorded is 32.3°C in Adilabad.
Hyderabad Weather
In Hyderabad, the cold is normal. The lowest temp was 13.2°C in Patancheru. Other areas are slightly warmer. The highest temperature recorded was 29.4°C in Hakimpet.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.