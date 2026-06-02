Weather officials have indicated that conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over more parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and sections of the Bay of Bengal over the next two days.

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At the same time, a cyclonic circulation that developed over East Vidarbha near Chhattisgarh is currently centred around southeastern Madhya Pradesh at an altitude of about 1.5 km above sea level. A trough stretching from East Vidarbha through Telangana, Rayalaseema, southern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu up to southern Kerala is also affecting regional weather patterns.

These systems are responsible for the mix of rainfall activity and intense heat being experienced across the Telugu-speaking states.