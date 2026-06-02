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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Relief Ahead? Weather System Brings Showers Amid Intense Heat
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing contrasting weather conditions, with scorching daytime temperatures continuing alongside forecasts of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds
Monsoon Progress and Weather Systems Influence Telugu States
Weather officials have indicated that conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over more parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and sections of the Bay of Bengal over the next two days.
ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Soar Above 44°C, Thunderstorm Warning Issued
At the same time, a cyclonic circulation that developed over East Vidarbha near Chhattisgarh is currently centred around southeastern Madhya Pradesh at an altitude of about 1.5 km above sea level. A trough stretching from East Vidarbha through Telangana, Rayalaseema, southern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu up to southern Kerala is also affecting regional weather patterns.
These systems are responsible for the mix of rainfall activity and intense heat being experienced across the Telugu-speaking states.
Telangana Likely to Receive Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds
According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, several districts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days.
Maximum temperatures are expected to remain at current levels through Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually dropping by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius later in the week. Weather authorities have also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in isolated districts.
While the rainfall may offer some respite from the heat, high humidity levels could continue to cause discomfort in many areas.
Andhra Pradesh Faces Dual Threat of Heat and Lightning
Andhra Pradesh continues to experience severe summer conditions, with temperatures in several districts expected to remain between 40°C and 44°C.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has warned that parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema may witness unseasonal showers accompanied by thunder and lightning. On Wednesday, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in some locations due to the influence of the trough system, while strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph may accompany storms.
Recent temperature readings highlight the ongoing heat intensity. Gudur recorded 43.6°C, followed by Nandanamarella near Markapur at 43.3°C and Venkatagiri at 43.1°C. Sindhurajapuram registered 42.2°C, while Macherla recorded 41.5°C. Temperatures around 41°C were also reported in Sanjamala and Kanaganapalli, underscoring the continued heat stress across the state.
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