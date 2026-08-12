Gusty winds are blowing strong over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The IMD reports wind speeds of up to 70 km/h in the Arabian Sea, with an impact of 40 km/h in Telangana and 45 km/h in AP. The sea has strong undercurrents, so people visiting beaches must be extremely careful. The IMD has issued a strict warning: fishermen in North Andhra and the rest of AP must not go out to sea until August 15.