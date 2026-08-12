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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Forecast Alert For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The rains are back in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thanks to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation, you can expect thundershowers
Low Pressure In Bay of Bengal
A new low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. It's currently located far from AP and Telangana, near Bengal, and is set to cross the coast over Kolkata, where it's already causing heavy rain. However, its associated cyclonic circulation, extending up to 7.6 km high, has pushed towards South India. This is what's creating rainy conditions in the Telugu states.
Telangana Weather
On August 12, clouds will gradually cover all of Telangana. The IMD predicts light rains in northern districts and Khammam from the afternoon. Hyderabad, along with central and southern Telangana, might see some drizzles in the evening. No heavy rain is expected, just light showers. Day temperatures will be around 28-30°C, dropping to 23-24°C at night. Expect winds at 30-40 km/h.
Weather In Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, the weather will be cloudy and humid all day. North Andhra can expect showers from evening till night. While Coastal Andhra will get scattered light rain, Rayalaseema will remain mostly dry. Sudden, short spells of rain are possible due to Cumulonimbus clouds. Day temperatures will range from 30-33°C but will feel hotter because of the humidity. The IMD has also warned of strong winds blowing at 40-60 km/h across Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.
IMD Reports
Gusty winds are blowing strong over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The IMD reports wind speeds of up to 70 km/h in the Arabian Sea, with an impact of 40 km/h in Telangana and 45 km/h in AP. The sea has strong undercurrents, so people visiting beaches must be extremely careful. The IMD has issued a strict warning: fishermen in North Andhra and the rest of AP must not go out to sea until August 15.
Pacific Ocean
Here's a worrying update: Pacific Ocean surface temperatures have shot up. There are about 8 active low-pressure systems there right now. Even though Super Typhoon Dolphin has moved towards China, so many active systems show how strong the El Niño effect is. This could mean less-than-average rainfall in August. Agricultural experts are advising farmers to prepare alternative irrigation plans and not just depend on the monsoon.
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