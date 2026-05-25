The Ministry of Defence has issued an RFI inviting technology firms to design and deploy INAMS Version 2.0, a next-generation naval armament management system to modernise logistics across Naval Armament Depots nationwide.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has invited technology companies to help design and build an upgraded digital platform to manage the Indian Navy’s weapons and armament logistics, issuing a formal Request for Information (RFI) for a system called INAMS Version 2.0.

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The new platform will replace INAMS Version 1.0, which is currently operational across Naval Armament Depots (NADs) spread across the country.

INAMS, short for Indian Naval Armament Management System, is the Navy’s core software for tracking and coordinating weapons, ammunition, explosives, and related supply chains.

A Large-Scale Modernisation Push

The upgraded system is expected to support up to 1,200 simultaneous users, linking Naval Armament Depots nationwide with Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.

Its functions will span explosive handling, guided weapons management, personnel administration, procurement, and production planning.

The project has been structured over a five-year period, two years for development and full deployment, followed by three years of operations and maintenance.

Security at the Core

Given the sensitivity of naval armament data, the RFI sets out strict cybersecurity requirements.

Bidders must incorporate multi-factor authentication, AES-256 encryption — among the strongest data protection standards available and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

The final system must also clear a rigorous cyber audit by the Indian Navy’s Naval Cyber Group before it can go live.

Navy Retains Full Ownership

In a significant condition for prospective vendors, the RFI specifies that all source code and intellectual property rights will transfer entirely to the Indian Navy upon delivery, giving the service full long-term control over the platform without dependence on external vendors.