Rahul Gandhi slammed Home Minister Amit Shah over police action on NEET-UG protesters, calling his silence an 'approval of the violence.' He demanded Shah's resignation and a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the incident in Delhi.

'Shah's Silence is Approval of Violence': Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Centre over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "silence" over the police action against protesters on July 20 against the NEET-UG paper leak, calling for his resignation.

Sharing a column penned in The Hindu, Rahul Gandhi asserted that Amit Shah's silence is his "approval of the violence." In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "Pellet guns, Nail-studded lathis, tear gas fired at students who were peacefully asking questions about their own future. Young women beaten by policemen, many injured on their private parts. Minors with broken bones. This is how the Modi government answers a question. And the Home Minister?"

"Nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer for it. Every Opposition motion for a discussion has been rejected. His silence is not an oversight - it is approval of the violence. He is either culpable or incompetent. We demand a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry. And we will not stop fighting until he is held accountable," he added.

'Culpable or Incompetent': Gandhi's Column Attacks Shah

In the column, the Congress leader recalled meeting the injured protesters. Taking on the Centre, he argued that the power in the government is "centralised" and the security forces deployed at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 reported to the Home Minister. He noted two possibilities, one in which Amit Shah ordered the police action and the other where he had "no idea that it was taking place."

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The Narendra Modi government prides itself on its centralised control. Whether it is a mission to Mars or an Olympic medal, it repeatedly trumpets that the credit is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Nothing moves without their approval."

"The violence happened in the heart of Delhi, barely 500 metres from Parliament. Both the security forces deployed, the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), report directly to the Home Minister," he added.

He slammed the Home Minister for not delivering a statement in Parliament. He said, "There are only two possibilities. First, he authorised the attack on the students - in which case he is culpable. Second, he had no idea that it was taking place - which means that he is entirely incompetent. Either way, as Home Minister, what happened on that day is his responsibility, and he must resign."

"Instead, his inaction proves that he approves of the attack on students. He has not ordered any inquiry or even issued a statement. He has refused to come to Parliament, and motions filed," the column read.

Opposition Demands Statement in Parliament

The Congress and the INDIA bloc have been demanding Amit Shah's statement in Parliament and have protested both inside and outside the House.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has maintained that the opposition cannot decide which minister will come to the House and deliver a statement; it is for the government to decide. (ANI)