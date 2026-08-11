DMK MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha for suspension of business to discuss Karnataka's alleged non-implementation of the Cauvery water tribunal award and the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday submitted a Rule 267 notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of business to discuss Karnataka's alleged non-implementation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award and its proposed construction of a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.

In his notice, Tiruchi Siva stated that the discussion was needed on the issue of "non-implementation of the CWDT award by the Karnataka government and the further attempt to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river, which has resulted in drastically affecting the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu farmers and the need to constitute a tribunal with regard to resolve the Mekedatu issue."

The DMK MP sought suspension of Rules 15, 23, 51 and other listed business under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha to take up the matter of urgent public importance.

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream.

Key Bills on Lok Sabha Agenda

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the Revised List of Business, Shah will move that the Bill seeking to alter the name of the State of Kerala be taken into consideration and will also move a motion for its passage in the House.

The Union Home Minister will also move the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962. The Bill will be taken up for consideration and passing, with amendments, if any, to be moved from separate lists.

The House will begin proceedings with Question Hour at 11 am, followed by the laying of papers on the Table by several Union Ministers.

The four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar.

The Secretary General of Lok Sabha will also report two messages received from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.