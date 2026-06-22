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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Lightning Warning Across Several Districts Today
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Several districts across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning. Authorities have urged residents, farmers and travelers to remain alert
Rain-Bearing Weather Systems to Impact Both States
A surface cyclonic circulation over the Rayalaseema region and a trough extending from Chhattisgarh to Telangana are influencing weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to disaster management officials, cloudy skies are expected to prevail in many areas, increasing the chances of scattered rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day.
ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains Forecast; Yellow Alert Issued
Several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may receive moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Residents have been advised to stay updated on weather developments and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during severe weather conditions.
Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall and Thunderstorms
In Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and several Rayalaseema districts. Other regions may also experience isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, Telangana is expected to witness heavy rainfall in multiple districts. Heatwave conditions may also affect Adilabad, Asifabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts, creating a mix of weather extremes across the state.
Earlier weather warnings led to orange alerts in parts of West Godavari, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts, where moderate rain and lightning activity were reported. Yellow alerts were also issued for Kakinada and East Godavari districts due to light rainfall and thunderstorm activity.
Safety Advisory for Residents, Farmers and Travelers
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has warned that lightning strikes, strong winds and rain-related incidents could pose risks in vulnerable areas. People are advised not to stand under trees during thunderstorms and should stay away from electric poles, large billboards and other exposed structures.
Officials have also cautioned that power lines may snap during severe weather, making it important to avoid fallen wires and report them immediately. Farmers, agricultural workers and cattle herders have been urged to move to safe shelters when thunderstorms develop.
Authorities recommend limiting outdoor movement during lightning activity, monitoring official weather updates and taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety. Special attention has been advised for people working in open fields and rural areas where lightning risks may be higher.
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