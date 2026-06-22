A surface cyclonic circulation over the Rayalaseema region and a trough extending from Chhattisgarh to Telangana are influencing weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to disaster management officials, cloudy skies are expected to prevail in many areas, increasing the chances of scattered rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day.

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Several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may receive moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Residents have been advised to stay updated on weather developments and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during severe weather conditions.

Districts Likely to Receive Rainfall and Thunderstorms

In Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and several Rayalaseema districts. Other regions may also experience isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Telangana is expected to witness heavy rainfall in multiple districts. Heatwave conditions may also affect Adilabad, Asifabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts, creating a mix of weather extremes across the state.

Earlier weather warnings led to orange alerts in parts of West Godavari, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts, where moderate rain and lightning activity were reported. Yellow alerts were also issued for Kakinada and East Godavari districts due to light rainfall and thunderstorm activity.