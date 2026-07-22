Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has suspended traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway due to mudslides. Administrations in Doda, Kishtwar, and Rajouri have issued alerts amid flash floods and swelling rivers like the Chenab.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) has been suspended due to heavy and incessant rainfall, triggering mudslides and shooting stones at multiple locations along the highway. No vehicles are being allowed to proceed from either Qazigund in Kashmir or Udhampur towards Ramban amid the adverse weather conditions. The region has been witnessing rainfall for the past two days.

Alerts in Doda and Kishtwar

Heavy rainfall also lashed Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, causing rivers, streams and drains to swell and damaging houses, crops and agricultural land. Amid flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides, the administrations of Doda and Kishtwar have urged people to avoid high-altitude, landslide-prone and riverbank areas until weather conditions improve.

Thick Fog Engulfs Ramban

Meanwhile, thick fog enveloped the mountains of Ramban following heavy rainfall across the region, causing a noticeable drop in temperature. The continuous rain has transformed the surrounding hills into mist-covered vistas, while low-hanging clouds and dense fog reduced visibility in several areas.

Chenab River Swells, Salal Dam Gates Opened

The continuous rainfall in Reasi and upper catchment areas has triggered a surge in water inflow into the Salal reservoir, prompting authorities to open all gates of the dam to regulate the rising water level. The increased inflow and release of water from the dam have caused the Chenab River to swell, with strong currents and elevated water levels being witnessed downstream.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing the Reasi region for the past several hours, leading to a significant rise in water inflow into the Chenab River and Salal Dam reservoir. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and the river's water level. People, particularly those living in low-lying areas and along the banks of the Chenab, have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing close to the river.

Advisory Issued in Rajouri

Heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district from early Tuesday morning, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories urging residents to remain alert amid fears of rising river water levels, flash floods, landslides and waterlogging. (ANI)