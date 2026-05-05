4 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Weather changes in the coming days

According to the IMD, the rain will continue for the next four days, until May 8th. Some parts of coastal Andhra are likely to get heavy showers. Telangana will also experience rains with thunder and lightning. Rayalaseema will see a mix of intense heat and rain. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as this weather pattern is set to continue.