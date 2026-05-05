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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: After a sunny morning, expect clouds to gather in the afternoon, bringing rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers for today
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Bay of Bengal disturbance is the cause
A disturbance in the Bay of Bengal is now affecting South India. It is pushing dense clouds and strong winds towards Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, a surface trough is running from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu, passing over Telangana and Rayalaseema. Both systems are increasing moisture and creating perfect conditions for rain.
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Rains in AP and Telangana
Both states will have a sunny morning on Tuesday. But the weather will change after noon. In Telangana, clouds will gather by evening, and places like Hyderabad will see showers. Rains will first hit North Andhra and then spread to coastal areas and East Rayalaseema. Some places might get intense rain with thunder and lightning.
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Wind impact and temperatures
The winds will have a clear impact. In coastal Andhra, strong winds will make the rain feel more intense, with sudden gusts expected. While wind speeds will be lower in Telangana, they will still contribute to the weather change. Temperatures will stay high, around 39 to 40 degrees, but that's slightly lower than the last few days.
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Weather changes in the coming days
According to the IMD, the rain will continue for the next four days, until May 8th. Some parts of coastal Andhra are likely to get heavy showers. Telangana will also experience rains with thunder and lightning. Rayalaseema will see a mix of intense heat and rain. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as this weather pattern is set to continue.
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Image Credit : istock
Advice for public and farmers
These weather changes can affect everyone, especially farmers. Hailstorms have already damaged crops in some areas. During lightning, it is dangerous to be outdoors, so avoid standing under trees. It's best to stay indoors during strong winds unless necessary. Farmers should take early steps to protect their crops and stay alert.
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