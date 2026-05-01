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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave, Thunderstorm Alert Issued; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather in the Telugu states is acting really strange. Mornings are super hot and stuffy, but by evening, it's all thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Temperatures are hitting record highs
Andhra Pradesh is feeling the heat big time. Gudur in Nellore district just hit 45.8°C, the highest this season. Piduguralla recorded 45.2°C, and the Markapuram area saw 45°C. Over a hundred mandals are reporting temperatures above 41°C, with strong heatwaves in some places.
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Untimely rains amid the heat
Even with the blazing sun, unexpected hailstorms and thundershowers are popping up. People in Tirumala and NTR district were surprised by a hailstorm. The weather department predicts thunderstorms with lightning from North Andhra to Rayalaseema, with winds hitting 50-60 km/h.
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Image Credit : Kannada Prabha
What's the reason for this strange weather?
A surface trough is the main culprit behind this weird weather. It stretches from Southern Karnataka, across Tamil Nadu, to the Gulf of Mannar. This, along with atmospheric instability and an anti-cyclone in the upper layers, is causing the mix of intense heat and sudden rain.
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Image Credit : X
Precautions for people and farmers
Authorities advise people to stay indoors between 12 PM and 4 PM. During thunderstorms, stay away from trees and electric poles. Farmers working in fields should watch for weather changes and move to safety immediately. It's also important to stay hydrated to beat the heat.
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Image Credit : X/APSDMA
Same situation in Telangana too
Telangana will see similar weather for the next three days. While the heat won't drop much, sudden rains could make it feel more humid. The weather centre has warned about gusty winds and thundershowers in some districts. Overall, light to moderate rains might bring some relief, but everyone must stay alert for lightning and strong winds.
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