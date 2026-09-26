Vamsadhara And Nagavali Rivers Flooded

Floodwaters are surging into the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers after heavy rains. Officials warned people living in the river catchment areas to stay alert. The Narayanapuram dam saw a massive spike in flood flow. Officials issued a second warning as the inflow and outflow reached 76,000 cusecs. They expect the water to hit the third warning level soon.

The Nagavali river is also flooding heavily. Thotapalli recorded an inflow of 24,639 cusecs and an outflow of 23,250 cusecs. The flood flow should drop in the coming days as rains decrease, but it depends on the rainfall in upper catchment areas.

Godavari And Krishna Rivers Receive Floods

The Godavari and Krishna rivers are also receiving heavy floods due to rains in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Dowleswaram barrage on the Godavari river recorded an inflow and outflow of 4.11 lakh cusecs. Officials might issue a first warning if the flood continues, though water levels should drop from Sunday night.

The Polavaram project opened 48 gates to release 5,36,938 cusecs of water. The spillway water level reached 30.720 meters. The flood flow might increase further due to heavy rains upstream. The Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river is also releasing water downstream. Officials advised people in low-lying areas to stay alert.