1 5 Image Credit : Gemini

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe depression. The system is moving west-northwest at a speed of 7 kmph. The India Meteorological Department confirmed it will cross the coast between Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, near Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, by Wednesday night. The storm is currently centered near Kalingapatnam and Visakhapatnam. Strong winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph will blow along the coast. Officials have strictly warned fishermen against venturing into the rough sea.