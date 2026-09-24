Heavy rainfall lashed multiple districts of Andhra Pradesh, with Visakhapatnam recording the highest at 236 mm. Disaster management authorities have issued a high alert for officials, and the state is also monitoring a potential cyclone threat.

Heavy Rainfall Batters Andhra Pradesh

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall in the last twenty-four hours, prompting disaster management authorities to place field-level officials on high alert. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), intense showers lashed multiple districts from 8:30 AM Wednesday to 7:00 AM Thursday, with more than 80 locations crossing the 100 mm rainfall threshold.

Following the heavy rainfall, Visakhapatnam bore the brunt of the heavy weather system, recording the state's highest rainfall totals, led by Visakha Rural (Tulasinagar) at 236 mm, followed by Madhurawada at 218 mm and Endada at 210 mm. Seethammadhara recorded a downpour of 205 mm, Kapuluppada at 202 mm, and Maharani Peta at 199 mm.

Other notable totals across the northern and coastal belt included Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram (188 mm), Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam (179 mm), Buchirajupalem (171 mm), and Lakshminarsupeta in Srikakulam (158 mm). Heavy precipitation was also logged in regions spanning Kakinada, East Godavari, NTR, Konaseema, Eluru, and Polavaram districts.

Authorities have issued urgent advisories urging residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant against sudden flooding and waterlogging. "Field-level officials have been instructed to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation," Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Prakhar Jain said, emphasising that disaster response teams remain stationed in vulnerable areas to oversee relief operations.

Cyclone Threat Monitored

Meanwhile, in view of the cyclone threat over North Andhra, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the State Secretariat has been placed on high alert, with continuous monitoring of the cyclone movement, weather conditions and ground-level situation in the affected districts.

As per the Information and Public Relations Department, the RTGS Command Control Centre, in coordination with the AWARE wing, is closely tracking the movement and intensity of the cyclone, rainfall patterns, wind conditions and other weather-related developments in real time. The information is being analysed and disseminated at regular intervals to enable the administration to take timely preventive and response measures.

Department of RTG Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, IAS, have been reviewing the cyclone situation and the preparedness measures being undertaken in the affected areas. The information flow is being extended from the State level to the district and field-level administrative machinery, ensuring that warnings reach officials responsible for immediate ground-level action.

The alerts and advisories are being communicated to the concerned district administrations, line departments and field-level functionaries, including personnel of Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward Sachivalayams, so that they can remain vigilant, assess the situation in their respective jurisdictions and take appropriate action as required.

RTGS urged people to remain alert and track the cyclone movement in real time through the AWARE App and AWARE website. Citizens can use these platforms on their mobile phones to monitor the latest movement of the cyclone and access real-time weather conditions and alerts specific to their location.

RTGS advised people in vulnerable areas to regularly check the updates and follow the precautionary advisories issued by the authorities. RTGS Deputy CEO M Madhuri, along with Executive Assistants P Srikhar, K Chaitanya and D Akhila, are continuously reviewing the situation in the respective districts and reporting important developments to senior officials. (ANI)