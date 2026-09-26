Telangana CM Revanth Reddy was honoured with the Aryadan Muhammed-2026 Best Public Servant Award in Nilambur, Kerala. He praised the state for its secular values and support for Congress, and vowed to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received the Aryadan Muhammed-2026 Best Public Servant Award in Nilambur, Keralam, on Friday. The award was presented to Reddy by Lok Sabha MP Alappuzha KC Venugopal in recognition of his public service. The award is instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation in memory of veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed.

'Kerala is close to my heart': CM Reddy

Speaking after receiving the award, Reddy said, "I am always happy to come to Keralam. Every time I come here, I have received a warm welcome. I came here for Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. I came here for the Assembly elections campaign. We asked people for their vote, and they have given us a government."

"Keralam is close to my heart. I thank Keralam because you stand for secularism; you support the Congress party and my leaders. Today, we have gathered to honour the memory of Shri Aryadan Muhammed. He was a master politician who served as an MLA eight times, including four times as a minister under many different Chief Ministers. He was like a Chanakya in Keralam politics. Shri Aryadan was a true Congress man. He served the party for over five decades," he added.

He said that it is a privilege to receive an award named in memory of Aryadan Muhammed and thanked the jury for the award selection for considering him. He said that it is an honour recieve this award from Venugopal, who he described as "one of our tallest leaders in national politics".

'BJP fighting against secularism'

"It is another great privilege to learn that I am the first person from outside Keralam to be chosen for this great award. I receive this award as a Congress party worker, as a soldier and fighter of a team led by Rahul ji. Shri Aryadan Muhammed was the strength of the Congress party in Nilambur and in Keralam. He was like a great tree. He was born in 1935, when India was not independent. His Entire life, Aryadan ji fought for Freedom, Democracy, secularism, and the Constitution. But today, we are seeing dangers of communal forces in our country. BJP is fighting against freedom, against secularism and against the Constitution. The best way to show respect for Shri Aryadan is to fight strongly to protect India," he said.

Kerala's political weather predicts national trends

Drawing a link between Keralam's electoral trends and national politics, Reddy said, "Friends, we all know, weather experts across India will look at Kerala every year. Monsoons will begin from Kerala. If we know the weather in Kerala, we can predict rainfall in Telangana, Karnataka, Bengal, UP, and finally, New Delhi. If you look back, when Kerala elected the Congress in state, we are in power at the Centre also. In 1991, K Karunakaran was CM in Kerala and P V Narasimha Rao became PM. In 1996, when Kerala elected Communists, we lost power in Delhi too."

"In 2001, after Shri AK Antony became CM, in the next Lok Sabha, Congress came to power in 2004. When Pinarayi Vijayan was in power in Keralam, then Narendra Modi became PM from 2014 to 2026...Now we see a new breeze, a new wind, in 2026 when Congress wins in Kerala again. That political breeze is blowing from Kerala and is becoming a storm," he added.

'Rahul Gandhi has to become PM'

Invoking the Gandhi family's legacy, he said, "Smt Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for us. Smt Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi have sacrificed power and position – and did not take the post of Prime Minister or President."

"Now, HISTORY is calling. Rahul Gandhi has to become PM and save India from communal forces, from forces who are stealing everything. Vote ki chori, party ki chori, symbol ki chori, funds ki chori… They are stealing the future of youth. They are stealing the foundation of democracy and India – integrity of vote. As I said, Kerala is the bellwether state. Congress hawa has started from here. We have to make it a Tsunami, across India," CM Reddy added.

Reddy also referred to Keralam electing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Parliament. "As a Congress worker, I feel close to Keralam, because you elected Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Parliament from here," he said.

'My only dream is to make Rahul Gandhi PM'

Reflecting on his own political journey, he said, "I have no personal ambition. In 2006, I started at the grassroots. In 20 years, I have seen everything – ZPTC, MLC, MLA, MP, PCC President and Chief Minister. My only dream left is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. There will be a Congress-led government in Delhi, and Rahul ji will be PM. We have to stand with Rahul ji to take this political Tsunami to every house, every street, every village and city and every state of India."

He further said, "Winds of change are blowing. Every part of India is listening to the goonj of Shri Rahul Gandhi's words of hope. Let us stand behind Rahul ji till we totally save India from communal forces." (ANI)