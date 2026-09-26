YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for revisiting the EC appointment process amid a row over internal objections within the ECI. He urged for an amendment to include the CJI in the selection panel to restore public trust in the institution.

Jagan Reddy Questions ECI Procedures

YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said democracy could function only when people had complete confidence in constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission, and called for revisiting the process by which Election Commissioners are appointed amid the ongoing row over the ECI and SIR His remarks come as opposition criticism heightened following an Indian Express report claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures linked to electoral rolls and database access.

"Democracy can stand only when people have complete confidence in constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission. National media reports that two Election Commissioners raised objections on several occasions to decisions, electoral rolls and the management of ECINet have led to serious questions and doubts among the public," Reddy said on X.

Democracy can stand only when people have complete confidence in constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission. National media reports that two Election Commissioners raised objections on several occasions to decisions, electoral rolls and the management of ECINet… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 25, 2026 He said the public needed clarity rather than an exchange of allegations.

"Rather than an exchange of allegations, the public needs clarity on what objections were recorded, what action was taken on them, and how transparently the system functioned, be it for adding, deleting or restoring names on electoral rolls. Steps are needed to give people confidence on these matters," he said, adding that public trust in the electoral process and every citizen's right to vote without fear must be strengthened.

Calls for Revisiting Appointment Act

Reddy said transparency in a democracy must not only exist but must also be seen to exist, and called for "revisiting" the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, a law he noted his party had supported when it was passed.

"The Central government (Ruling Party) should come forward, set the normal in place dispelling this fear. An amendment to the bill be brought forward where the election commissioner is appointed by the three-member committee which has Leader of Opposition (LoP), Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Prime Minister as members once again. Student appointing the examiner is always prone to allegations even though the examiner is thoroughly honest, and it is always better replacing the process with someone neutral. This move would definitely regain the esteem and the confidence in the Election Commission," he said.

Alleges Misuse of Authority in Andhra Pradesh

He further claimed, "This is especially important because, during the SIR process in Andhra Pradesh, the party in power misused its authority. On many occasions, our appeals went unheard. In the local body election process too, our objections as an Opposition party to the manner in which divisions were redrawn were brushed aside," he said, adding that "such actions undoubtedly weaken public confidence in the electoral process."

He said that transparency and accountability were the true measures of how an institution functions in a democracy. "Transparency and accountability are the true measures of how any institution functions in a democracy, and safeguarding them is that institution's primary duty," he said.

Election Commission Responds

Responding to the Indian Express report, the Election Commission, in a statement on September 23, said that all orders by the body carry full legal sanction and any queries raised by members at the stage of drafting procedures were standard practice.

"The ECI is a constitutional body that functions under the strict mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions. The Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body. Written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances are standard, ongoing practices designed to ensure complete transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour. All actions of ECI have been in accordance with laws and instructions of the Commission,” it said.

All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures, the statement said. (ANI)