The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has refuted media reports claiming it endorsed a 'No UPI Day' on October 2. The traders' body clarified that these reports are incorrect and misleading and that it has made no such official announcement.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has taken serious note of certain media reports and social media posts claiming that CAIT has announced or endorsed a nationwide “No UPI Day” on 2nd October. As per the official release, these reports are completely incorrect, misleading and do not reflect the official position of CAIT.

CAIT categorically clarified that no decision, resolution or official announcement has been made by the organisation regarding any “No UPI Day” observance on 2nd October. The organisation said that any report, statement or communication attributing such a call to CAIT is factually wrong and appears to be based on misinformation or misinterpretation.

CAIT Distances Itself from Other Protests

It is pertinent to note that some trade organisations and regional bodies may have independently announced programmes or protests concerning the MDR issue. Such initiatives are entirely their own decisions and must not be linked with or attributed to CAIT in any manner. Reports suggesting CAIT’s participation or endorsement are therefore erroneous and misleading.

Urges Caution Against Misinformation

CAIT urged media organisations to verify facts from official sources before publishing or broadcasting any information in its name. The organisation also requests traders and the general public not to be misled by speculative reports and to rely only on official communications issued by CAIT.

Commitment to Digital Payments Reaffirmed

CAIT said that it remains committed to safeguarding the interests of traders while simultaneously supporting the growth, sustainability and security of India’s digital payments ecosystem. (ANI)