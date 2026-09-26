Delhi Police arrested a murder case life convict who was absconding for 11 years after jumping furlough in 2015. The accused, Amit, was found living under a new identity as a cook in a Himachal Pradesh village with his family.

The Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended a murder case life convict who had allegedly jumped furlough granted by the Delhi High Court in 2015 and remained absconding for 11 years by hiding his original identity in a village in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Amit alias Sanjay alias Jaipal, was awarded life imprisonment by the Fast Track Court in connection with a brutal murder case registered at Mayur Vihar Police Station in 2010.

Details of the Murder and Conviction

The accused was apprehended by a team of the ARSC Crime Branch led by Inspector Deepak Dahiya under the supervision of ACPs/ARSC Crime Branch Sanjay Nagpal and Vivekanand Pathak and overall supervision of DCP Crime Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Police said Amit alias Sanjay was awarded life imprisonment by the court of Sanjay Garg, Additional Sessions Judge, Karkardooma Courts, vide order dated May 25, 2011, in a case registered under sections 302/34 IPC at Mayur Vihar Police Station.

As per the case details, on January 10, 2010, at around 8:20 PM, an incident of stabbing was reported near a liquor shop in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Delhi. The complainant, Swami Nath Pandey, stated that Ram Chandra was present near his shop when three young boys approached him and demanded money.

"The accused persons allegedly assaulted Ram Chandra. During the altercation, one of them took out a knife and inflicted a blow on the left side of his abdomen, causing a bleeding injury. Thereafter, all three persons fled from the spot," police said.

The injured was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by PCR, where he was declared brought dead by the attending doctor.

The Escape and Manhunt

Police said Amit alias Sanjay was serving his sentence in Tihar Jail No. 2 when he was granted furlough for two weeks by the Delhi High Court from October 6, 2015, to October 21, 2015. However, he did not surrender before the jail authorities after completion of the furlough period and allegedly jumped the furlough.

"Since October 2015, he had been absconding from law enforcement agencies by hiding his original identity," police said.

During the operation, a dedicated team comprising Inspector Deepak Dahiya, SI Jatan Singh, SI Mohit Yadav, ASI Shyan Singh, Head Constables Sandeep, Sunil and Ravinder was constituted by the ARSC Crime Branch. Sanjay Nagpal and Vivekanand Pathak, under the overall supervision of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP/Crime, worked relentlessly for several days to apprehend the absconding accused.

Police said physical verification was conducted at the available address of the accused, which was found abandoned.

"Continuing the sincere efforts and roping in technical intelligence, the accused was tracked down from Trilok Puri to Greater Noida and finally to a small village in Himachal Pradesh near Paonta Sahib," police said.

Police further said that after jumping furlough, the accused married in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, in 2016. The accused, aged 42 years, is a resident of Kuleshra village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He studied till Class 10 and later worked as a truck driver. He has two sons aged around three to five years and was staying with his wife and children in Satoun village of Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, where he was working as a cook at a Buddhist monastery.

The accused has been handed over to Tihar Jail authorities after being medically examined, police said. (ANI)