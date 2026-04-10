- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Warning Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Warning Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The real summer is finally here, and it's not playing around. The weather department is warning that temperatures in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to hit a scorching 44 degrees Celsius
The heat is on!
Summer started with some surprise rains across the Telugu states, which kept the heat down. But that's about to change, according to both state weather departments. The Telangana Weatherman also confirms it's time to be alert. He warns that from April 12 to 22, the heat will be at its peak, with record-breaking temperatures expected.
Red alert for these Telangana districts
The Weatherman is warning that temperatures will cross 40 degrees across Telangana from April 12. The heat will be most intense in East and North Telangana districts, where it could touch 44 degrees. He has issued a red alert for some districts and an orange alert for others. But there's some relief for Hyderabad and nearby districts like Medchal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak, where temperatures will be lower.
Danger lurking in the heat
The Telangana Weatherman says there's a low chance of rain from now on. He is advising everyone to be careful as the intense heat can be dangerous. He suggests avoiding travel during the afternoon. The Weatherman also stressed that children and the elderly need to take extra precautions as the heat gets worse.
Scorching heat from today itself
The Hyderabad weather centre also confirmed that Telangana will face scorching heat. Interestingly, while the Weatherman predicted the heatwave from April 12, the official department says temperatures will cross 40 degrees starting today (Friday). For the next four days (April 10, 11, 12, 13), temperatures could hit 41 to 44 degrees. An orange alert is out for districts like Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanmakonda, Jagtial, and many others. The remaining districts are on a yellow alert, with temperatures expected between 36 and 40 degrees.
Do you know where the highest temperatures are?
Now, let's talk about Andhra Pradesh. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said that on Friday, April 10, North Andhra districts will experience heatwaves, while Rayalaseema will see maximum temperatures. Krosuru in Palnadu district and Varadaiahpalem in Tirupati district have already recorded a high of 42.2°C. He warned that the heat's impact will be severe in the Rayalaseema region.
Highest rainfall recorded here
APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain also mentioned a surface trough extending from a cyclonic circulation over Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar. This system has been causing rain for a few days and might continue. Paidimetta in East Godavari district recorded 44mm of rain, while D. Polavaram in Kakinada district got 37.7mm.
Rains in these districts
Thanks to the trough, districts like Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Annamayya, and Chittoor might see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The APSDMA is advising people to stay alert for these mixed weather conditions—intense heat on one side and unseasonal rains with lightning on the other.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.