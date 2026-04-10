The Weatherman is warning that temperatures will cross 40 degrees across Telangana from April 12. The heat will be most intense in East and North Telangana districts, where it could touch 44 degrees. He has issued a red alert for some districts and an orange alert for others. But there's some relief for Hyderabad and nearby districts like Medchal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak, where temperatures will be lower.