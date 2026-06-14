Railways says adequate arrangements were made for Bihar Excise Constable exam candidates after chaos and stone-pelting were reported at Patliputra station. A CPRO said special trains were arranged, blaming a few individuals for the disturbance.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Hajipur, on Sunday said that adequate arrangements were made for candidates appearing in the Bihar Excise Constable examination, even as a stone-pelting incident and chaotic scenes were reported at Patliputra Railway Station amid heavy rush of passengers.

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CPRO, Hajipur, Saraswati Chandra said that while a large number of candidates had gathered at the station, some individuals created disturbances, leading to disruption in operations. "Last night, a large number of candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Excise Constable examination were present at Pataliputra Station. They stopped a train (Train number 2488), and many students boarded it. However, some of them, so-called students, attempted to create a disturbance," he told ANI.

He added that railway authorities had already arranged additional services to manage the rush. "According to the civil police, there were about 150 such individuals. The Railways was prepared, however, and had arranged a special train to Katihar for 2:30 AM; this train eventually departed at 5:47 AM," he said.

The CPRO further stated that the situation was now fully under control. "The situation is now completely normal and under control. Students can return via special trains after the exam concludes," he added.

Student Allegations and Midnight Chaos

The clarification comes after a massive rush of aspirants at Patna Junction and Patliputra station on Sunday, where several candidates alleged overcrowding, train delays and cancellations led to them missing their examinations. Students claimed that they were forced to travel in overcrowded coaches and even hang from train doors due to a lack of space. Several aspirants also demanded additional trains during examination periods, citing poor crowd management.

On June 13 at midnight, tensions escalated at Patliputra station, where stone-pelting and vandalism were reported amid agitation by passengers. Police had to intervene using mild force to restore order, and train operations were later normalised. Officials have said that an investigation into the incident is underway, while railway services have since resumed normal operations. (ANI)