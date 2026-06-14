The Tamil Nadu govt launched the Lioness Special Task Force for women's safety, inaugurated by CM C. Joseph Vijay. Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi raised concerns over a separate sexual exploitation case in Salem, demanding a fair probe.

Tamil Nadu Launches Lioness Special Task Force

The Tamil Nadu government has launched the Lioness Special Task Force, a dedicated unit aimed at enhancing the safety and protection of women and children. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay formally inaugurated the force at the Rajaratnam Sports Complex in Chennai's Egmore on June 9. Its main objectives are to prevent crimes against women and provide immediate assistance in times of danger. The force is engaged in intensive patrolling at bus stands, schools, colleges and other places where people gather. Special patrol vehicles and modern equipment have been provided to the force to ensure the safety of women. The force operates under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister.

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IG Bhavaneeswari suggested the name for this special force. This force also creates awareness among women and students about how to protect themselves in times of danger and how to approach the police. In this way, today, on the occasion of Vaikasi Amavasya, the Lion Women Task Force entered the field and engaged in security work at the Agni Theertha beach, where a large number of people gather, and was involved in security work. Under the leadership of the Sub-Inspector of this force, Shanmugapriya, a safety awareness campaign was conducted for women through loudspeakers.

Kanimozhi Raises Alarm Over Salem Sexual Exploitation Case

Earlier on Friday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi expressed concern over the alleged sexual exploitation case involving a TVK functionary in Salem, asserting that those responsible must face strict punishment and that justice should be ensured for all affected women.

Addressing a meeting of the DMK Women's Wing cadres at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Kanimozhi referred to reports that a TVK executive in Salem had allegedly threatened women and recorded obscene videos involving more than 50 victims. Describing the allegations as shocking, the DMK MP said the incident had sent shockwaves across the state and underscored the need for a fair and transparent investigation.

"The shocking news that a TVK executive in Salem has threatened and filmed obscene videos of more than 50 women has sent shockwaves. Just as the AIADMK government tried to cover up the Pollachi sexual assault case, the TVK government must not attempt to shield the perpetrators involved in this heinous act," Kanimozhi said.

She further urged the authorities to conduct a proper probe into the matter and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice. Kanimozhi stressed that the focus should remain on protecting the victims and safeguarding their rights throughout the investigation process. "The government must ensure the safety of all affected women, along with guaranteeing that they receive the justice they deserve," she said.

The remarks come amid growing political attention surrounding the alleged case, with opposition parties demanding accountability and a thorough investigation into the allegations. Kanimozhi's comments also drew parallels with the Pollachi sexual assault case, which had triggered widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu and led to calls for stronger action against crimes targeting women.

During the meeting at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK Women's Wing discussed issues concerning women's safety, empowerment and the role of party cadres in addressing social challenges faced by women across the state. The DMK leader reiterated that crimes against women must be dealt with firmly and without political interference, adding that ensuring justice for victims should remain the foremost priority of any government. (ANI)