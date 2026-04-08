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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For Two Days; Heatwave to Follow Next
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Telangana is seeing some really strange weather right now. While some parts are burning up with heat, others are getting surprise rains. The Hyderabad Weather Centre has just put out a fresh update
Rain forecast for the next two days
The weather department predicts rain across parts of Telangana for the next two days, specifically on April 8 and 9. Officials say some areas can expect light to moderate showers. People are hoping these rains will bring some much-needed relief from the scorching heat.
Moderate rains in several districts
The weather department has listed the districts likely to get rain starting Tuesday. These include Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, and Suryapet. Officials have warned that the rainfall could be quite intense in some of these places.
Chance of gusty winds and hailstorms
Some areas might experience thunderstorms with lightning. The weather department is also warning about strong, gusty winds and even hailstorms in a few places. They have advised everyone to be careful, as there's a real risk of lightning strikes.
Precautions to take during rains
Officials are advising people to stay indoors during thunderstorms. They've specifically told farmers working in the fields to take proper precautions against lightning. They also warned everyone not to take shelter under trees during strong winds.
Heat will increase after April 10
After two days of rain, the heat is set to make a comeback. The weather centre says temperatures will start rising again from April 10. They expect the heat to increase by 2 to 3 degrees more than current levels. The elderly and children are advised to be extra careful. People stepping out in the afternoon must take necessary precautions.
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