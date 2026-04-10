A leisure trip to Mallugummi waterfall turned tragic when three schoolgirls drowned and another was injured. The girls, all relatives, slipped while taking photos near the edge. Police confirmed the case and investigations are underway.

A leisure outing to Mallugummi waterfall in ASR district ended in tragedy on Thursday when three teenage girls drowned and another was injured after slipping into the water.

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Police identified the deceased as S Trisha (17), S Ratnakumari (16), and S Pavitra (15). The injured girl, S Anjali (16), is undergoing treatment at a hospital. All four were relatives from Jambuvalasa village in Hukumpeta mandal.

Photo Session Turns Fatal

According to police, Anjali was clicking photos of the three girls as they stood on rocks near the edge of the waterfall. They lost balance and fell into the water. Anjali cried for help and jumped in to save them but also began to drown. Passersby rushed to the scene and managed to rescue only Anjali.

The three deceased were students of a nearby government school. Their sudden deaths have shocked the local community.

The ASR police registered a case and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.