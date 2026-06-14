One person was killed and another injured in a firing incident between two groups in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The police stated that the clash broke out over a dispute related to cow dung. An investigation into the matter is underway.

One person was killed and another injured after firing broke out between two groups over a dispute related to cow dung in Kundarki area of Moradabad district, police said on Sunday.

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Police Action and Investigation

Police officials visited the spot and have directed that a case be registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police, Satpal Antil, said that necessary legal action is being taken. The matter is under investigation. (ANI)