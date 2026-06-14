CPI's P Sandosh Kumar criticised rebel TMC MPs, calling their conduct "dirty politics" and "unacceptable horse-trading." He urged the Speaker not to recognise them as a separate bloc. Meanwhile, TMC's Saugata Roy blamed BJP's "Operation Lotus."

CPI Leader Slams 'Dirty Politics' of Rebel MPs

Amid the ongoing political turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI) leader P Sandosh Kumar on Sunday criticised rebel MPs, saying such political conduct reflects "dirty politics" and warned against the acceptance of dissident blocs formed through party switching. Speaking to ANI, Sandosh Kumar said, "If the Speaker implements strict norms, he cannot accept this group. But let us wait and see. We cannot predict their behaviour. They may violate all constitutional provisions and parliamentary proceedings. In any case, these kinds of dissidents should not be entertained. This has made our politics a dirty game. What we believe is that horse-trading and shifting political parties like this is completely unacceptable. At the very least, they should have resigned from the TMC before joining the BJP. What kind of dirty politics is this? Therefore, we do not support them."

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He further added a sharp critique of the Trinamool Congress, stating, "At the same time, the TMC is a party without any core ideology, so it naturally faces these types of crises." However, Sandosh Kumar also noted that the final decision lies with the Chair, adding, "However, if the Speaker follows strict norms, these people will not be allowed to sit as a separate bloc..."

TMC Blames BJP's 'Operation Lotus'

The remarks come amid reports of internal differences within the TMC, with speculation over possible realignments and the formation of a separate faction in Parliament. Meanwhile, TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to weaken the party through its alleged "Operation Lotus" strategy, claiming that recent defections were a result of inducements and pressure tactics.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said the BJP had been trying to destabilise the TMC by targeting party members and encouraging them to break ranks. "This is part of the BJP's ongoing Operation Lotus. They tempted and threatened the TMC people. Those who are weak--those lacking principles or whose convictions aren't solid--have left," Roy said. (ANI)