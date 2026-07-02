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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Bay of Bengal Low Pressure To Bring Heavy Rainfall
Andha Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has issued a heads-up for the Telugu states. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rains until July 8. Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert and be prepared
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Andhra Pradesh Weather
The weather department has some 'cool' news for people in the Telugu states. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is changing the weather completely. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread rains, with some areas getting heavy to very heavy showers until July 8. Plus, the southwest monsoon is now in full-on active mode.
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Low-Pressure System
A strong low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, by Friday. The weather office predicts it will slowly move towards Rajasthan. Because of this, scattered rains will begin in North Coastal Andhra from July 4, spreading across both states by July 5. Things will get intense on July 5, with gusty winds and rain expected to hit almost all districts from Adilabad to Hyderabad.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Telangana Weather
Telangana is in for a major weather shift over the next week. Expect thunderstorms with gusty winds blowing at 40-50 km/h until July 8. The first two days will be particularly intense for North and East Telangana districts. Adilabad, Komurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam could see record rainfall. On July 3, strong winds will hit Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and several other districts hard.
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Hyderabad
The IMD has issued an alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding districts too. Gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 km/h are likely in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, and Suryapet. The city sky will be overcast with dark clouds, and sudden thundershowers are possible anytime. GHMC officials are advising Hyderabadis to be careful while travelling and asking those in low-lying areas to stay safe.
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Image Credit : Gemini
AP Weather
Andhra Pradesh is also set to get drenched. The APSDMA announced that moderate rains are likely in Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri, and Polavaram districts on Thursday. The rain intensity will pick up from July 4, covering most of AP, including Rayalaseema. Officials have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. The disaster management department also advises people to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms and to stay in safe shelters.
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