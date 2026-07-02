5 5 Image Credit : Gemini

AP Weather

Andhra Pradesh is also set to get drenched. The APSDMA announced that moderate rains are likely in Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri, and Polavaram districts on Thursday. The rain intensity will pick up from July 4, covering most of AP, including Rayalaseema. Officials have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. The disaster management department also advises people to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms and to stay in safe shelters.