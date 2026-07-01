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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Check District-Wise IMD Forecast Till July 7
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from July 1 to July 7. Several districts may witness heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning
AP, Telangana Weather
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another active spell of monsoon weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next seven days. According to the latest weather bulletins issued by the Amaravati and Hyderabad Meteorological Centres on the night of June 30, several districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, while isolated places could witness heavy downpours. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kmph are also likely during the week, prompting authorities to advise residents and farmers to remain cautious.
Andhra Pradesh to Witness Intermittent Heavy Rainfall Across Coastal Areas and Rayalaseema
The IMD expects weather conditions to remain favourable for widespread rainfall across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, many areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on July 1 and 2, with isolated heavy showers. Rainfall activity may reduce slightly on July 3 and 4 before picking up again on July 6 and 7, when heavy rain is expected at a few locations.
South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to experience widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the first two days of the forecast period. Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in several districts. Although rainfall intensity may decrease after July 3, thunderstorm activity is expected to continue in many places.
Rayalaseema is forecast to witness a similar weather pattern. Light to moderate rain is expected in scattered areas on July 1 and 2, while isolated locations may experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of up to 50 kmph. Rainfall is likely to become more scattered during the latter half of the week.
The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has also stated that maximum temperatures across the state are not expected to change significantly during the first five days of the forecast period.
The advisory covers districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.
Telangana Braces for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread rainfall across Telangana between July 1 and July 7.
According to the latest bulletin, several districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, while isolated places may record heavy showers. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 50 kmph are also expected across different parts of the state.
Heavy rainfall is likely until the morning of July 1 in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts.
Between July 1 and 2, heavy rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak and Kamareddy districts.
From July 2 to 3, heavy rain is likely to continue mainly over Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar and Peddapalli, while the remaining districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Strong Winds to Continue Across Several Districts Till July 7
The IMD has also warned of strong winds across Telangana during the latter half of the forecast period.
Between July 3 and 4, northern Telangana districts may witness winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. The impact is expected to be more significant in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.
Meanwhile, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Siddipet are also likely to experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph.
From July 4 to July 7, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across several parts of Telangana. Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and many northern districts are likely to experience strong winds of 30 to 50 kmph. The IMD has indicated that gusty conditions could persist on July 6 and 7 as well.
Residents, commuters and farmers are advised to keep track of the latest weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms, and take precautions against lightning and strong winds, especially in areas under heavy rainfall alerts.
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