The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another active spell of monsoon weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next seven days. According to the latest weather bulletins issued by the Amaravati and Hyderabad Meteorological Centres on the night of June 30, several districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, while isolated places could witness heavy downpours. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kmph are also likely during the week, prompting authorities to advise residents and farmers to remain cautious.

Andhra Pradesh to Witness Intermittent Heavy Rainfall Across Coastal Areas and Rayalaseema

The IMD expects weather conditions to remain favourable for widespread rainfall across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, many areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on July 1 and 2, with isolated heavy showers. Rainfall activity may reduce slightly on July 3 and 4 before picking up again on July 6 and 7, when heavy rain is expected at a few locations.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to experience widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the first two days of the forecast period. Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in several districts. Although rainfall intensity may decrease after July 3, thunderstorm activity is expected to continue in many places.

Rayalaseema is forecast to witness a similar weather pattern. Light to moderate rain is expected in scattered areas on July 1 and 2, while isolated locations may experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of up to 50 kmph. Rainfall is likely to become more scattered during the latter half of the week.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has also stated that maximum temperatures across the state are not expected to change significantly during the first five days of the forecast period.

The advisory covers districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.