According to IMD data, India received only 99.5 mm of rainfall in June against the normal average of 165.4 mm, leaving the country with an overall rainfall deficit of nearly 40 percent.

Unlike 2024 and 2025, when the southwest monsoon arrived on time and delivered sufficient rainfall, the 2026 season has been affected by unfavourable climatic conditions linked to El Niño.

Weather experts estimate that around 346.3 mm of rainfall will be required during July to compensate for June's shortfall. While there is currently no forecast of widespread above-normal rainfall for the month, the developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored as it could provide a much-needed boost to monsoon activity across eastern India.