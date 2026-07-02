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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure System to Trigger Heavy Rain Across South Bengal This Weekend
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify monsoon activity across South Bengal this weekend. Kolkata and several districts are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall
Low-Pressure System to Strengthen Monsoon Over South Bengal
The IMD has indicated that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. At the same time, the monsoon trough currently stretches from Kashmir across Gangetic West Bengal to the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall.
Meteorologists believe this weather pattern could help reduce the rainfall deficit recorded during June. While the state experienced below-normal precipitation last month, the upcoming system is expected to revive monsoon activity and bring much-needed rainfall across South Bengal.
District-Wise Rainfall Forecast for the Weekend
Rainfall is expected to begin across all districts of South Bengal on Friday, with light to moderate showers forecast throughout the region. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Saturday.
North 24 Parganas
South 24 Parganas
East Midnapore
West Midnapore
Jhargram
The rain is expected to intensify further on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall is likely in:
Kolkata
North 24 Parganas
Howrah
Jhargram
Purulia
Bankura
Meanwhile, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore could receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging between 7 and 20 cm, increasing the possibility of waterlogging and localised disruptions.
Can July Make Up for June's Rainfall Deficit?
According to IMD data, India received only 99.5 mm of rainfall in June against the normal average of 165.4 mm, leaving the country with an overall rainfall deficit of nearly 40 percent.
Unlike 2024 and 2025, when the southwest monsoon arrived on time and delivered sufficient rainfall, the 2026 season has been affected by unfavourable climatic conditions linked to El Niño.
Weather experts estimate that around 346.3 mm of rainfall will be required during July to compensate for June's shortfall. While there is currently no forecast of widespread above-normal rainfall for the month, the developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored as it could provide a much-needed boost to monsoon activity across eastern India.
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