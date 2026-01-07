- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather in Telugu states is changing fast. Rains are expected in one state, while severe cold wave will continue in another. People are worried about weather change warnings
Rains again
IMD Rain Alert: Are rains starting again in the Telugu states? The weather department says yes. AP has a high chance of rain, while Telangana will see weather changes. Heavy rains are expected in the south due to active northeast monsoons and favorable conditions in the Bay of Bengal
Severe low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
A low-pressure area near Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal has become a severe low-pressure system. It's expected to become a depression in 24 hours. Experts warn of heavy rains if it turns into a cyclone, but the IMD has not yet confirmed this.
Depression moving towards the coast
The severe low pressure will become a depression and move to the coast, bringing rain to AP and Tamil Nadu. An orange alert is issued for some TN districts due to very heavy rain chances. Coastal areas like Puducherry and Karaikal are warned of very heavy rainfall.
Rains and more rains in AP for these two days...
The IMD warns of moderate rain in AP and heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Dec 10-11. Heavy rain is also likely in South Coastal and Rayalaseema areas. Thunderstorms are expected in Puducherry and Karaikal, with heavy to very heavy rain in Cuddalore and Villupuram.
Cold wave grips Telangana
In Telangana, the cold has intensified. The Hyderabad weather center says minimum temps may drop 2-3 degrees below normal in the next two days. Cold and dense fog are expected in Adilabad, Warangal, and other districts, with temps possibly falling to 5-10°C.
Lowest temperatures here
On Tuesday, Jan 6, the lowest temperature was 9.7°C in Adilabad. Medak recorded 12°C, Ramagundam 13°C, Nalgonda 14°C, and Nizamabad 16°C. In Hyderabad, the lowest was 10.2°C in Patancheru, while Rajendra Nagar was 11.5°C and Begumpet was 15.2°C.
Here's what Hyderabad's weather will be like..
Today (Wednesday, Jan 7), the sky in Hyderabad will be partly cloudy, the weather department said. Foggy conditions are expected in the morning or at night. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 28°C and the minimum around 14°C, the department announced.
