Speaking to reporters at a private hotel here after attending the NDA public meeting held in the city, Palaniswami clarified that his meeting with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and L Murugan did not involve discussions about seat-sharing.

EPS on Alliance Talks and Ministerial Meetings

When asked whether AIADMK was holding alliance talks with Vijay's party, Palaniswami denied it, stating that no such discussions had taken place and that the media was spreading speculation.

Responding to a question on whether the talks with Union Ministers were about seat allocation, he said they only discussed election-related work, adding that the leadership would inform them about constituencies when the time comes.

On Alleged Pressure on Vijay

On a question regarding alleged pressure on Vijay through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said it was a matter concerning them, and they would deal with it themselves. He added that many cases are filed against political leaders, and they face them legally in court.

Palaniswami Counters CM Stalin

Commenting on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the Centre of not doing anything for the state, Palaniswami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces several development projects every time he visits Tamil Nadu. He noted that multiple schemes have been launched and foundation stones laid for development works, including upgrading Madurai Airport to an international airport. He added that the Prime Minister had also highlighted the shortcomings of the current state government.

Responding to Stalin's remark that the upcoming election would be a contest between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said such statements indicate that the Chief Minister lacks confidence. "The upcoming election is a Tamil Nadu Assembly election, where AIADMK is the principal opposition. The AIADMK government had delivered a 'golden period of governance,' and Stalin makes such remarks because he cannot directly confront AIADMK politically," Palaniswami said.

AIADMK's Poll Strategy and Outlook

When asked about the release of the party's next election manifesto, Palaniswami replied that it would be announced later.

He also criticised the alliance between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Indian National Congress (INC), saying the two parties had been at odds for nearly 20 days, but the media did not highlight it. He alleged that media discussions are often held whenever AIADMK makes even minor remarks.

Palaniswami expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would perform strongly in the elections and said the party would form the government on its own.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for the first half of 2026, with political parties across the spectrum ramping up their campaign activities and finalising seat-sharing arrangements within their respective alliances. (ANI)