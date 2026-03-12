Telangana Jagruthi's K Kavitha slammed Rahul Gandhi over house demolitions in Khammam, demanding the Congress government's resignation. She questioned their authority and warned of more incidents if the government is not reprimanded.

Kavitha Questions Rahul Gandhi's Government

Telangana Jagruthi Founder K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the demolition of houses in Khammam, questioning how the state government dared to enter private property and evict poor people. She demanded that the Congress government resign and ask for forgiveness from the people of Telangana. Kavitha posed several questions directly to Rahul Gandhi regarding the actions of the Congress government in the state. "I have one question for Rahul Gandhi: Why did your government in Telangana evacuate landowners? How dare your government enter into private property? How dare your government demolish the houses of poor people? And how dare your ministers lie to the people of Telangana so blatantly for the whole world to see?" Kavitha said while addressing a gathering here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Constitution is Not an Ornament'

She questioned the meaning of Rahul Gandhi carrying the Constitution around, stating it is not an ornament but something to be lived by in spirit. She said if the Congress party lacks the spirit, the government should immediately resign. "What is the meaning of you carrying a constitution? Parading it around, it is not an ornament. It is to be lived by in spirit. And if the Congress party today is lacking the spirit, then I believe your government should immediately resign and ask for forgiveness from the people of Telangana," she said.

'Khammam is a Huge Issue'

Kavitha emphasised that what happened in Khammam is not a small issue but a very big and huge issue. "What happened in Khammam is not a small issue. It is a very big issue. It is a huge issue. If you are not going to reprimand your government very seriously on this, and if you are not going to give us confidence in the people of Telangana, that the constitution that you carry has some bearing and meaning on your conscious self, then you will see many more incidents like this in Telangana," she warned. "Unfortunately, you are dependent on this government; we understand that. But this is not the way to treat the people of Telangana," Kavitha concluded.

BRS Alleges Widespread Atrocities

The criticism comes in the wake of house demolitions in Khammam's Velugumatla area, where Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has alleged that houses belonging to nearly 1,000 families were demolished allegedly for the benefit of benamis of three ministers. KTR has alleged that the Congress government is committing large-scale atrocities across the state, citing incidents such as the actions of HYDRA in Hyderabad, issues involving the disabled in Mahabubnagar, and house demolitions in Lagacharla and Khammam.

Demands for Justice and Action

The opposition parties have demanded that the state government provide house site pattas to every family whose homes were demolished anywhere in the state. Meanwhile, K Kavitha has continued her indefinite hunger strike demanding house site allocations for the victims of Velugumatla. (ANI)