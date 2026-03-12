MDMK chief Vaiko expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance will win nearly 200 seats in the Tamil Nadu polls. He said his party is happy with the seat-sharing deal and will contest four seats, dismissing any reports of dissatisfaction.

MDMK Confident of DMK Alliance's Victory

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko said that his party will contest four seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections and expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance will secure a sweeping victory on nearly 200 seats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters here, Vaiko said there were no differences or dissatisfaction within the alliance regarding seat-sharing arrangements. "There is no difference of opinion, no sadness, nothing at all. We are very happy. We are contesting four seats under the symbol allotted to us by the returning officer. I have already said that the DMK front will sweep the polls, winning more or less 200 seats," he said.

Alliance Seat-Sharing Details

The MDMK chief reiterated that the alliance partners are united and working together for the upcoming electoral battle in the state. His remarks come amid ongoing discussions among parties in the DMK-led front regarding seat-sharing and election strategies.

The DMK-led alliance comprises several regional parties that have joined hands to contest the upcoming polls against rival political formations in the state. Meawhile, MDMK will contest on four seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls after an agreement was reached with the ruling DMK.

MDMK Symbol Allocation

A discussion was held earlier between DMK chief MK Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko regarding seat-sharing arrangements. During the meeting, it was decided that the MDMK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in four Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Of these, the party will contest in three constituencies using the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol, and in one constituency using the symbol allotted to the MDMK.

Congress-DMK Agreement

Congress and DMK had also reached a seat-sharing arrangement where the former will contest 28 Assembly constituencies and will be allocated one seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total of 234 elected seats. (ANI)