Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Sparks Rain Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather is set to get tricky with rain in Andhra Pradesh and returning cold waves in Telangana. Weather experts are advising people in the Telugu states to be cautious
Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Weather in the Bay of Bengal is changing fast. A surface circulation near Sri Lanka is set to become a low-pressure system by Jan 8, bringing rain to southern states.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh
Experts say Tamil Nadu will be most affected by the low pressure. However, Andhra Pradesh might see moderate rain, especially in the South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.
Blanket of fog
The cold is returning to the Telugu states with dense fog. The weather department warns of increasing intensity. Alluri Sitarama Raju district is blanketed in fog, attracting tourists.
Cold Waves 2.0 in Telangana
The Weatherman says 'Cold Waves 2.0' are starting in Telangana. Cold winds will increase from today, dropping even afternoon temperatures. The cold will peak during Sankranti.
Dense fog in Telangana
Fog will intensify in Telangana. Lows of 5-10°C are expected in Adilabad, Asifabad, and Mancherial. Hyderabad will see heavy fog with temps between 18°C and 27°C.
Lowest temperatures in these Telangana districts
Yesterday, the lowest temps were 15°C in Nalgonda and Hanamkonda. Medak was 15.2°C, Adilabad 16.2°C. In Hyderabad, Patancheru ICRISAT recorded a low of 13°C.
