Fire Breaks Out at Noida Company

A fire broke out on the third floor of a private company under the Phase 2 police station area in Noida on early Thursday morning, officials said. Seven fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to officials, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.

The police officials and concerned department authorities arrived at the scene and are currently conducting an inquiry into the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

Another Fire in Delhi's Najafgarh

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out at Ranaji Enclave in the Najafgarh Area on Wednesday evening. (ANI)