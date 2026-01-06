- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A rain threat looms over the Sankranti celebrations. A low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal is set to disrupt the festival celebrations. Here's what the weather will be like next week
Rains during Sankranti festival
With Sankranti a week away, people are ready to celebrate. It's a huge festival in Andhra Pradesh, with many returning home for cockfights, bonfires, rangolis, and kites.
Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for grand Sankranti celebrations, but the weather might play spoilsport. A low-pressure system is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal before the festival.
Rains in AP
The low-pressure system will mainly affect Tamil Nadu, with rains starting from the 9th. Moderate showers are also expected in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.
Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal..?
The low-pressure system is unlikely to intensify. But if it does, it could become a cyclone, bringing heavy rain and disrupting Pongal and Sankranti celebrations.
Increased temperatures in Telangana.. Cold subsides
Meanwhile, Telangana's weather is calm as the cold wave subsides. Dry weather with dense fog persists. No single-digit temperatures are expected in the next three days.
Lowest temperatures in Telangana
Yesterday, the lowest temperatures were 13.2°C in Medak and 13.7°C in Adilabad. Other cities like Hanamkonda and Ramagundam recorded temperatures between 15°C and 18.2°C.
Hyderabad Weather
In Hyderabad, Patancheru recorded 12°C and Rajendra Nagar 12.5°C. Today, the sky will be partly cloudy with morning and night fog. Max temp 27°C, min 15°C expected.
