Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena conferred Union Territory State Awards on 36 individuals for 2022-25. The recipients from diverse fields were recognised for their achievements. Saxena said the awards would serve as an inspiration for future generations.

Ladakh Honours 36 Achievers with UT State Awards

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena conferred Union Territory State Awards on 36 individuals for the years 2022 to 2025, recognising their contributions and achievements across different fields. Speaking to ANI after the ceremony on Wednesday, Saxena said the awards were more than a token of recognition and would serve as an inspiration for future generations while encouraging the recipients to excel further in their respective fields. He congratulated all the award recipients and appreciated their contributions. The awardees came from diverse backgrounds, including environmentalists, sportspersons, farmers and people associated with literature who have worked to preserve Ladakh's heritage.

"...these awards serve as more than just a token of recognition; they act as an inspiration for future generations and instil a drive in the recipients to excel even further in their endeavours. The awardees came from diverse backgrounds - environmentalists, sports personalities, farmers, and those associated with literature who have worked to preserve Ladakh's heritage...I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients," Saxena said.

Awardees Express Gratitude

Para-athlete Rinchen Youdul expressed gratitude to her parents after receiving the award and encouraged girls interested in sports to pursue their aspirations. "I want to thank my parents. I also want to say 'all the best' to all those girls who want to come into the field of sports," Youdul said.

Another para-athlete, Shanaz Parveen, thanked the Ladakh government for recognising their years of hard work and expressed gratitude to the Ladakh Taekwondo Association for supporting their journey. She added that she wanted to dedicate the medal to her parents. "We are immensely grateful to the Ladakh government for bestowing such a prestigious award upon us and for recognising our years of hard work. We are also deeply thankful to the Ladakh Taekwondo Association for making our journey so successful. I wish to dedicate this medal to my parents," Parveen said. (ANI)